PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY) Declares Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SDHY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.06. 53,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,156. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $16.23.

