Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.5% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 121.7% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,027,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,454,000 after acquiring an additional 128,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $125.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.22.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.05.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

