Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.01

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.01 and last traded at $37.99, with a volume of 421926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.48, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $161.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.29 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 267.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PECO. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at $62,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.