Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) PT Raised to $45.00 at Barclays

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PPC. Argus lifted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $42.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.82. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pilgrim’s Pride

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $281,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPC. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2,666.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 43,243 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,691,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,097,000 after acquiring an additional 72,446 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

