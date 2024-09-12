PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 141,719 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 138,401 shares.The stock last traded at $94.31 and had previously closed at $94.40.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth $89,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 87,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund aims to capture exposure to the short maturity segment of the high-yield corporate bond sector. HYS was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by PIMCO.

