Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 72.1% from the August 15th total of 55,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pineapple Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Pineapple Financial stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,964. Pineapple Financial has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Pineapple Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Pineapple Financial had a negative return on equity of 113.80% and a negative net margin of 113.63%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Pineapple Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Pineapple Financial Company Profile

Pineapple Financial Inc operates as a mortgage technology and brokerage company in Canada. The company provides mortgage brokerage services and technology solutions to Canadian mortgage agents, brokers, sub-brokers, brokerages, and consumers; and mortgage consultation services through field agents. It also operates MyPineapple, a technology platform that allows users to conduct their brokerage services.

