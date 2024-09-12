Ponke (PONKE) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $121.84 Million

Ponke (PONKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Ponke has a total market capitalization of $121.84 million and $10.20 million worth of Ponke was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ponke has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One Ponke token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ponke

Ponke’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2023. Ponke’s total supply is 555,544,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,863,331 tokens. Ponke’s official Twitter account is @ponkesol. Ponke’s official website is www.ponke.xyz.

Buying and Selling Ponke

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,544,226. The last known price of Ponke is 0.25657907 USD and is up 2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $10,514,127.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ponke directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ponke should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ponke using one of the exchanges listed above.

