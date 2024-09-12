Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Short Interest Up 558.3% in August

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 558.3% from the August 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 914,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Portage Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of Portage Biotech stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $3.52. 33,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,146. Portage Biotech has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06.
Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($24.20) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Portage Biotech will post -13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portage Biotech
About Portage Biotech
Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Portage Biotech
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.