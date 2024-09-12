Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Short Interest Up 558.3% in August

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 558.3% from the August 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 914,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Portage Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of Portage Biotech stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $3.52. 33,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,146. Portage Biotech has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($24.20) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Portage Biotech will post -13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portage Biotech

About Portage Biotech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Portage Biotech stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech Inc. ( NASDAQ:PRTG Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 297,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 28.36% of Portage Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.

