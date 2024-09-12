PotCoin Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $4.27 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00009642 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00108176 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011607 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000086 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

