PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Stock Price Down 9.9%

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Free Report) traded down 9.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.09 ($0.01). 706,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 21,967,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.21 ($0.02).

PowerHouse Energy Group Stock Down 9.9 %

The company has a market cap of £45.78 million, a PE ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 14.93, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

PowerHouse Energy Group Company Profile

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs non-recyclable waste regeneration facilities to produce electricity, heat, and gases comprising hydrogen and methane in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation for the advanced thermal treatment of waste streams and converting them to a synthesis gas.

