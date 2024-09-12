PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Holdings Increased by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 290.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 30,737 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries accounts for about 1.0% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

PPG Industries stock opened at $125.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.44. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.07 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

