Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Director John A. Jr. Addison Sells 2,000 Shares

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total value of $507,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,081.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Primerica Stock Performance

PRI stock opened at $249.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.54. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $184.76 and a one year high of $265.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.24. Primerica had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $803.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 20,472.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NDVR Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.