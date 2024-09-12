Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,044 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 3.0% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,886,073,000 after buying an additional 1,269,792 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,219,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,148 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,392,000 after purchasing an additional 346,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,193,438,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies stock opened at $117.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $121.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.27.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

