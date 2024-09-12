Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 58,217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,280,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after buying an additional 325,320 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.49. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $53.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,700. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

