Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 9,500 BlackRock Future Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEK)

Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Future Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 1.58% of BlackRock Future Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Future Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $703,000.

BlackRock Future Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of BTEK stock opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.91 million, a P/E ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.35. BlackRock Future Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $28.67.

About BlackRock Future Tech ETF

The BlackRock Future Tech ETF (BTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Country World index. The fund is actively managed to invest in global equities involved in the technology sector. BTEK was launched on Sep 29, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

