Private Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,850 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Devon Energy by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.63.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $39.93 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day moving average of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

