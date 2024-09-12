Private Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,567 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.1% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $224,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $241,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 86,682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE HD opened at $370.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.79.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

