Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $20.46 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,119 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.5% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 40,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 9,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HON. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.13.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $204.04 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $132.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

