Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $532,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $48.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.53. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $61.01. The firm has a market cap of $98.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

