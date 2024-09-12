Private Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up about 2.1% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $28,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 333.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 11,259 shares of company stock valued at $6,635,492 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.07.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $510.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $570.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $557.58. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $417.65 and a 12 month high of $637.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.14 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.69%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

