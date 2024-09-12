Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.41% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 122,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,159,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GSST opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.29.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2291 per share. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

