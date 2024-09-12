Private Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after buying an additional 6,061,819 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,702 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,254.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,049,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,032,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,807,000 after buying an additional 815,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,203,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,611,000 after buying an additional 576,068 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $58.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $58.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.89.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

