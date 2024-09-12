Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Price Down 0.8%

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $172.51 and last traded at $172.59. 795,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,557,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $410.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.01.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.69%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

