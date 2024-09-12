Prom (PROM) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $95.35 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. In the last week, Prom has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for about $5.22 or 0.00009054 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $95.35 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009348 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001030 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00013692 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,674.65 or 0.99940966 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007991 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007698 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.27264742 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $2,842,765.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

