ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 235,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 490,836 shares.The stock last traded at $109.64 and had previously closed at $109.03.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.15.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Client First Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 750.4% during the 2nd quarter. Client First Investment Management LLC now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 27,435 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 514.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 19,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000.
ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.
