ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) Trading Down 2.5%

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.10 and last traded at $55.13. Approximately 5,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 18,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.56.

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTT. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 6.6% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter worth about $1,205,000. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (TTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 20+ Year index. The fund provides 3x inverse exposure, reset daily, to a market-value-weighted index that tracks the performance of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities greater than 20 years.

