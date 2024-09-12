Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the August 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Proximus Stock Performance
BGAOY stock remained flat at $1.53 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55. Proximus has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $2.00.
About Proximus
