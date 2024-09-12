Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the August 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Proximus Stock Performance

BGAOY stock remained flat at $1.53 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55. Proximus has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

