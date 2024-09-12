PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) Trading Up 3.1%

PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 71,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 121,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of PSQ in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $77.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. PSQ had a negative return on equity of 348.34% and a negative net margin of 349.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PSQ Holdings, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PSQ stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.

