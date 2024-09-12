Public Storage to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $3.00 (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Public Storage has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years. Public Storage has a payout ratio of 112.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Public Storage to earn $17.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.2%.

NYSE:PSA opened at $359.23 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $361.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.90.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $358.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.21.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

