Public Storage to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $3.00 (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Public Storage has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years. Public Storage has a payout ratio of 112.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Public Storage to earn $17.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.2%.
Public Storage Stock Performance
NYSE:PSA opened at $359.23 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $361.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $358.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.21.
About Public Storage
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
