Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) General Counsel Michael S. Kerr Sells 517 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2024

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWOGet Free Report) General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $36,634.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 61,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Q2 stock opened at $71.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -52.79 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.22. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $75.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth about $62,765,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 5,990.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,210,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,008,000 after buying an additional 1,190,274 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Q2 by 1,910.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 719,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,832,000 after acquiring an additional 683,957 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,470,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Q2 by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,078,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,386,000 after acquiring an additional 398,871 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

