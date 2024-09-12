Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for BlackSky Technology Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BKSY)

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of BlackSky Technology in a research note issued on Monday, September 9th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.56). The consensus estimate for BlackSky Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for BlackSky Technology’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a negative net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE BKSY opened at $6.59 on Thursday. BlackSky Technology has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKSY. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackSky Technology by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 83,462 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 13.6% during the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 123.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 174,773 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackSky Technology by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 800,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

