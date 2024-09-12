Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. Boosted by Atb Cap Markets (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued on Monday, September 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 86.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,053,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $779,372,000 after purchasing an additional 460,761 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,837,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $510,857,000 after purchasing an additional 171,960 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 97.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,938,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,792 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 56.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,387,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $311,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 7,173,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,496,000 after purchasing an additional 784,814 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

