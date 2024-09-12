Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Lifted by Zacks Research

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Jack Henry & Associates’ current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.25.

JKHY opened at $174.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $178.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,023,000 after purchasing an additional 417,401 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,552,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 565,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,434,000 after acquiring an additional 277,945 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 291,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,636,000 after acquiring an additional 208,322 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 188.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,819,000 after acquiring an additional 184,210 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

