Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Boosted by Zacks Research

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TRP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$58.69.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$62.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$44.70 and a 12-month high of C$64.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$58.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.82.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.78 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.38%.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TC Energy

In other TC Energy news, Director Colin Lindley sold 2,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.42, for a total transaction of C$164,761.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 697 shares in the company, valued at C$41,413.16. In other news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.53, for a total value of C$29,227.38. Also, Director Colin Lindley sold 2,773 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.42, for a total transaction of C$164,761.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 697 shares in the company, valued at C$41,413.16. Insiders sold 65,152 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,326 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.