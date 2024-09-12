QCR Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

QCR has a dividend payout ratio of 3.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect QCR to earn $6.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.7%.

QCRH stock opened at $73.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.03. QCR has a 52-week low of $45.83 and a 52-week high of $79.61.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. QCR had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $150.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that QCR will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of QCR in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

