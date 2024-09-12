QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Up 776.5% in August

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 776.5% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
QS Energy Price Performance
QSEP remained flat at $0.07 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 115,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,946. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. QS Energy has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.08.
QS Energy Company Profile
