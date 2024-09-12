QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Up 776.5% in August

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 776.5% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

QS Energy Price Performance

QSEP remained flat at $0.07 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 115,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,946. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. QS Energy has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.08.

Get QS Energy alerts:

QS Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

QS Energy, Inc develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company's energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Its intellectual properties include a portfolio of domestic and international patents, which have been developed in conjunction with and licensed from Temple University of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for QS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.