Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires 53,938 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 1,230.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,938 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle acquired 58,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,697.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 377,112 shares in the company, valued at $12,719,987.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,166. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle bought 58,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,697.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,112 shares in the company, valued at $12,719,987.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 216,400 shares of company stock worth $7,312,197. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE MGM opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.52. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.23.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.