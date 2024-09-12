Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $3.21 Million in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.2 %

SJM opened at $117.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.28. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $134.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

