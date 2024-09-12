Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $4.14 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,599 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,000. TJX Companies makes up approximately 0.8% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 44,181 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,271,791 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $140,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.9% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,353 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 842,405 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $92,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies stock opened at $117.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

