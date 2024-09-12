Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $2.37 Million Investment in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,040 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS opened at $208.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $239.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

