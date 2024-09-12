Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 18,283 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,901,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,601,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,809,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,244,000 after buying an additional 169,642 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 207,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,628,000 after buying an additional 156,772 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,308,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,268,000 after buying an additional 105,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DRI shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.45.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE DRI opened at $157.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $176.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.75.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total value of $2,344,283.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $65,735.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total value of $2,344,283.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,735.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $352,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,483.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

