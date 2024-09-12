QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading Down 0.9%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $157.84 and last traded at $159.28. Approximately 2,283,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 9,228,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Trading Up 3.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.65 and its 200-day moving average is $181.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $185.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 45.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.