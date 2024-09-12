Quantum (QUA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $19.95

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.00 and $19.95 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009340 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001031 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013646 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,758.38 or 0.99858334 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007998 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007673 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $19.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

