QUASA (QUA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,244.42

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $161,763.27 and $4,244.42 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00009585 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001026 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,191.46 or 0.99942877 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013556 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008036 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00187111 USD and is down -5.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,368.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.