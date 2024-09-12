QUASA (QUA) Price Tops $0.0019

QUASA (QUA) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 12th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $161,746.60 and approximately $4,244.31 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00009597 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001032 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,047.15 or 0.99994917 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00013618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008040 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007654 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

