Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Trading 3.5% Higher

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $38.95. Approximately 60,802 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 48,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.65.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average of $44.72.

Qurate Retail Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.08%.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

About Qurate Retail

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qurate Retail stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEP Free Report ) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

