Radicle (RAD) Price Hits $1.06 on Top Exchanges

Radicle (RAD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, Radicle has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Radicle has a total market cap of $54.75 million and $2.96 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00001817 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Radicle

Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 51,763,430 coins. Radicle’s official website is radworks.org. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.mirror.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radicle

According to CryptoCompare, “Radworks is a community-driven platform promoting internet freedom through resilient, censorship-resistant technologies. Founded in 2021 by Alexis Sellier and Eleftherios Diakomichalis, it supports open-source projects that empower collaboration and decentralization. The platform’s native governance token, $RAD, enables community voting and decision-making. Radworks funds various projects through autonomous entities called “Orgs,” including Radicle Org, Drips Org, Radicle Foundation Org, and Grants Org. Together, they cultivate internet freedom and inclusivity in software development.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

