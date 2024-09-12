Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Shares Gap Up to $10.17

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.17, but opened at $10.42. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 1,108 shares.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $155.32 million during the quarter.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2246 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of METCB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 17.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1,237.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 13,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

