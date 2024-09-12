Ramesh Srinivasan Sells 10,000 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $1,067,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,978,428.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, September 9th, Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $1,020,300.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $1,097,700.00.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $101.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.45. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.78 and a 12-month high of $114.70. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGYS. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 162.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 9.6% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

