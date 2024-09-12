Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Short Interest Up 400.0% in August

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rand Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of RWWI stock remained flat at $19.75 during trading on Thursday. 801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,803. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rand Worldwide has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $24.00.

Get Rand Worldwide alerts:

Rand Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th.

About Rand Worldwide

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

See Also

